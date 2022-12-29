Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,907.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,091 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

