Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,920.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,397 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.