Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $834.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

