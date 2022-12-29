AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $167.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

