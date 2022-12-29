Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AON were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $299.51 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.52.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

