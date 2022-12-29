Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 942 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

