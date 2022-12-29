Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,930 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average of $234.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

