ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $234.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.38. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

