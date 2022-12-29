Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.33% of Atkore worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $112.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.59. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

