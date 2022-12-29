Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,483 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $237.85 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

