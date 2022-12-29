Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $81.82 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $834.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

