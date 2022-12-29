Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,500 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SITE Centers by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers by 2,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,493,000 after buying an additional 646,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in SITE Centers by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,461,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 550,713 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

SITC opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.57. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Insider Transactions at SITE Centers

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.