Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,500 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SITE Centers by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers by 2,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,493,000 after buying an additional 646,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in SITE Centers by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,461,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 550,713 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.
SITE Centers Price Performance
SITE Centers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.
Insider Transactions at SITE Centers
In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.