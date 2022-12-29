Bailard Inc. Buys 965 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 333,303 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 346,158 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.