Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 5,300 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.8 %

NFG stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

