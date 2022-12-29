Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BMI opened at $108.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

