Bailard Inc. Has $307,000 Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,071,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 866,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 517,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

