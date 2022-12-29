Bailard Inc. Has $332,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

