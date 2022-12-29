Bailard Inc. Invests $285,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,125,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,257,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Braze

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,780. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

