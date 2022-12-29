Bailard Inc. Invests $310,000 in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $2,472,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 287.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $927.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

