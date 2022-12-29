Bailard Inc. Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.40 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

