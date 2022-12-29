Bailard Inc. Lowers Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 143,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

