Bailard Inc. Makes New $329,000 Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.