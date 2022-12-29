Bailard Inc. Purchases 14,500 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 164.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 265,277 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of PTVE opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.54. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

