Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after acquiring an additional 648,294 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

