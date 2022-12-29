Bailard Inc. Sells 1,932 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.