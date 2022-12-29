Bailard Inc. Sells 4,222 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 208,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,428,000 after buying an additional 172,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 803,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after buying an additional 150,815 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

