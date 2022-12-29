Bailard Inc. Sells 5,411 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,549,000 after buying an additional 109,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Livent by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Livent by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,013,000 after buying an additional 99,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Livent by 35.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Livent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LTHM opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.