Bailard Inc. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $844.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $826.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $737.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

