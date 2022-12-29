Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,765 shares of company stock worth $2,989,471 in the last three months. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

