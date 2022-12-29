Belmont Capital LLC Invests $544,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 98,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.6% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 141,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $388.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average is $120.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

