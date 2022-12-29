Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 in the last three months. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLMN stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.82. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

