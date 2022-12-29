Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.33 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

