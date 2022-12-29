Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $827,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $200.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.74 and its 200-day moving average is $205.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

