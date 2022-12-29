Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 80,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,350,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 43.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 85,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $355,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

