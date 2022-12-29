Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

PPG stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

