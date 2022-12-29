Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,060,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,771,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $129.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $185.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.65.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.