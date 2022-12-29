Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 7,455 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day moving average of $162.19. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $342.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

