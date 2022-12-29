Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 150 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PH opened at $286.87 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.