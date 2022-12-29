Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.33% of BOX worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at $39,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BOX by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 561,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BOX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BOX by 39.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,206.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,223 shares of company stock worth $8,253,078. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
