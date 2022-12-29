Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $446.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.