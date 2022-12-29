Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 908 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DTE. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

