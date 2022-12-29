Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,899 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average is $140.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.