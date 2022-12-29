Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.