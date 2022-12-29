Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in United Rentals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,392,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 37,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 52,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of URI opened at $351.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $373.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

