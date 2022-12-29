Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,855.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 317,172 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $4,791,747 over the last three months. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPB opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

