Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 91.1% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 118.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 757.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 1,492,260 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 726.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 196,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 173,024 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 449.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 174,999 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHGG stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

