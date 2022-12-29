Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 7.5% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chevron worth $151,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $342.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.19. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

