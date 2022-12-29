Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

CVX opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.19. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $342.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

