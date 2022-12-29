Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $162.19. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

