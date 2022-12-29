Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lessened by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 4.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

